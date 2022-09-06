Indore man decorates house with Lord Ganesha idols from across the world

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI): During the last 15 years, an Indore resident has collected thousands of Ganesha idols from across the world and decorated his house with them. Interestingly, no two idols are made of the same material. Each idol is made using materials different from the others.

These mainly include Ganesha made from betel nut, tree root, coconut, turmeric, and many other natural objects.

Besides this, Rajkumar Shah, who is also a Chartered Accountant, has made a unique and wonderful collection of more than 4,000 small and big statues including gold, silver, copper, brass, Ashtadhatu, and black and white marble.





Speaking to ANI, Shah said, "Wherever I go in the country, I bring back an idol of Ganesha. I also keep bringing Ganesha idols from foreign countries. My rooms are full of Ganesha idols."

His wife Seema Shah helps him to maintain the idols.



She said, "I clean the idols daily along with our domestic help. (ANI)

