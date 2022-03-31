Indore man gives artistic touch to old Ambassador car by using scrap material

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): In what seemed like an artistic step into the future, an artist from Indore transformed an old Ambassador car on Thursday.



Artist Sundar Gurjar gave a completely new look to an old Ambassador car by using over 1,000 kilograms of scrap material. The car's outer body has been made out of iron debris. The car has been creatively beautified both inside and outside using traditional drawings and carvings.



"This ambassador car model has been discontinued, to save it I thought of doing something new. Around 700 kilograms of nuts have been used in the car. 400-kilogram vehicle chain and other parts are pasted on this car with adhesive. The best part is that it is mostly made out of scrap" Sundar told ANI.



Describing the interiors Sundar said, "I did fine art along with making mural art, I keep on creating new artistic things."

The car is completely hollow and took over 3 months to get completed. (ANI)

