Indore man held for sharing objectionable content on Ayodhya verdict

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A man was arrested for allegedly posting communally objectionable content related to the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya case on social media, police said here on Wednesday.

The police had received a written complaint against one Jitendra Chauhan, an employee of a private company, for posting content on social media which could hurt religious sentiments.

A case was filed against Chouhan under section 188 and 295-A of the IPC at Kanadia police station.

During its investigation, the police zeroed in at Chouhan at his home in Pithampur village where the cops were told that the accused had gone to his office where he was taken into custody.

"He told the police that he accepted to have posted the controversial content on social media. He also said that he had worked for several political parties and social organisations in the past," an official release said. (ANI)

