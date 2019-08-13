Indore: MIG police station incharge to be honoured with national award

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], (ANI) Aug 13: MIG police station in-charge, Indresh Tripathi, will be honoured by the Centre for rendering excellent services at the national level.

Tripathi will be conferred with the National Award on January 26 in New Delhi.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had praised the officer for finding a girl who went missing from her home. (ANI)

