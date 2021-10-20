Indore: MLA's son accused of rape absconding, cops question brother

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Indore police on Tuesday questioned the younger son of Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Murli Morwal in connection with an alleged rape case against his elder brother.

According to the police, the MLA's son elder son Karan Morwal has been absconding for over six months to evade arrest in the case.

"Many attempts have been made to arrest Karan Morwal who is an accused in the rape case of a woman worker of Congress party in Indore, but we could not find him. We have brought the brother of the accused for questioning. We will arrest the accused soon," Jyoti Sharma, in charge of Mahila Police Station, told media persons yesterday.



She further informed that several places have been raided in search of the accused including his residence, farmhouse and other places.

"We have also increased the reward money for providing information on the accused from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000," said Sharma.

"The police received a tip-off today and based on that, we raided a place but he was nowhere to be found. So we brought his younger brother (Shivam) for interrogation as he might know his brother's whereabouts," she added.

Subsequently, the Congress MLA also arrived at the police station and held talks with the officials on the matter. (ANI)

