Indore mob lynching: Six police official suspended

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Six police officials were suspended on Thursday after a group of villagers lynched a man to death over child-lifting rumours in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

The Director General of Police (DGP) of the state, VK Singh, said apart from the police, crowed is also responsible for the incident. The people should have stopped the act instead of videotaping the incident.

"Apart from cops' dereliction of duty, the mob was also responsible for killing the suspect," said VK Singh, the state Director General of Police (DGP).

Singh also informed that three people have been arrested and of the six officials suspended, one is a Station House Officer (SHO) and another a Sub Inspector.

The mob lynching incident happened on Wednesday when some people in the Manawar village thrashed six people after rumours about a child-lifting gang got spread in the area.

The angry villagers beat up thrashed six men out of which one succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)

