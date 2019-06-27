Indore: Municipal Corporation employees protest against BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): Employees of the Municipal Corporation on Thursday protested against the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Akash Vijayvargiya for allegedly thrashing a Corporation officer with a cricket bat on Wednesday.

A case has also been registered against Ashok, son of BJP leader Kailash Vijayavargiya, and 10 others in this regard.

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Thiru D Raja said law should take its course in the matter. "It was a criminal act and he has been caught"

Ashok bail plea was rejected by an Indore court on Wednesday and he is currently under judicial custody till July 7. (ANI)

