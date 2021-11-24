Indore Municipal Corporation honours sanitation workers after bagging 'cleanest city' tag for 5th time in a row

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): As Indore bagged the tag of 'cleanest city' for the fifth time in a row, the municipal corporation organised a program to honour the sanitation workers.

The program was organised on Tuesday where the Municipal corporation employees performed tribal dance. The sanitation workers were given gifts for their works.





While speaking to ANI, the Commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation, Pratibha Pal, said, "We will work in the same way this year as we have been working in the last 5 years and will keep our claim firmly."

"The workers of cleanliness were being honoured. We express our gratitude towards them. The awards have been given in cleanliness, Swachh Bharat Mission-ODF," added Pal. (ANI)

