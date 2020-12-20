Indore Municipal Corporation seals premises of four banks for non-payment of garbage collection fees

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): The Indore Municipal Corporation on Sunday sealed the premises of four banks-- Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Bandhan Bank -- operational in various parts of the city for not submitting the door-to-door garbage collection fees.

Indore Municipal Corporation's Assistant Revenue Officer Vinod Dubey said that the offices of these banks had not paid the garbage collection fees for the last four years.



Dubey further informed that the administration of ICICI Bank paid the fees at the spot and it was allowed to open. The other banks will be allowed to open after they submit their fees, he added.

The Additional Commissioner of the Corporation, Shringar Srivastava said that the Revenue Department has initiated action against those banks which were not cooperating in the Pradhanmantri Swanidhi Atmanirbhar Yojana.

These banks had to issue loans of Rs 10,000 to Pradhanmantri Road Traders beneficiaries on Sunday but they were not opened today. (ANI)

