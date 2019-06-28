Indore: Municipal Officer thrashed by BJP MLA hospitalised

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): The Municipal Corporation officer, who was thrashed by BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, was hospitalised here on Friday after he complained of respiratory problem.

However, more updates on his health condition are awaited.

On June 26, the Municipal Corporation officer, who was in the area for an anti-encroachment drive, was beaten up with the cricket bat mercilessly and slapped three times by Akash Vijayvargiya, son of senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.

A few bystanders also held the officer by his collar and slapped him repeatedly, while an unidentified man attempted to rip the officer's shirt apart.

Speaking to media after the incident, Akash while narrating the sequence of events that unfolded, claimed that certain Congress legislators were getting buildings in Indore demolished in connivance with the Municipal Corporation, without consulting him.

Despite repeated requests to wait for proper investigation, Akash claimed that officers paid no heed to his pleas and sent "goons" to evict people from the building that had to be demolished.

Akash is currently under judicial custody till July 7 and the case has been transferred to Bhopal's Special Court. (ANI)

