Indore: PM Modi to attend Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on Monday

New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Indore on Monday to attend the ongoing three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

"Looking forward to being in the vibrant city of Indore tomorrow, 9th January to mark Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. This is a great opportunity to deepen the connect with our diaspora, which has distinguished itself globally," prime minister Modi tweeted.



Notably, the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is being organized in person after a gap of four years and the first after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Leaders from various nations have arrived at the airport in Madhya Pradesh's Indore to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention that started today.





This event provides an important platform to connect with overseas Indians and to enable the diaspora to interact with each other. The theme of this year's convention is "Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal."



Over 3,500 diaspora members from 70 countries have registered for the Pravasi Bharatiya Convention (PBD) Convention. The PBD Convention will have five thematic Plenary sessions and all the plenary sessions will feature panel discussions, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday lauded Indian youths for "connecting India to the world" at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Delivering the inaugural address at the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, he said, "Whether it is the startup of technology, the younger generations are at the forefront of connecting India to the world. Our endeavour is to maximise our support for the diaspora. We aim to focus on the redressal of grievances through online mechanisms. I am confident that Indian youth at home and abroad will propel the growth of this country to greater heights. We strive to create a better workplace and non-discriminatory approach."

Jaishankar said that India has the largest diaspora in the world. "What's unique about us is the intensity of bonding among us in the community abroad. This is an era where we're increasingly confident about our prospects and seek to connect with the international community," said EAM Jaishankar.

He said that the country's relationship with 34 million people of Indian origin is what brings us here. "This relationship was very much evident amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. We recognised the tremendous response that we got from PIO. Our bond has become ever stronger as the result of all the trials. The identity of the diaspora is derived from how closely is connected," he added. (ANI)

