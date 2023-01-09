Indore: PM Modi to attend three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas today

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Indore on Monday to attend the ongoing three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

"Looking forward to being in the vibrant city of Indore tomorrow, 9th January to mark Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. This is a great opportunity to deepen the connect with our diaspora, which has distinguished itself globally," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.



The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is being organised in person after a gap of four years, the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leaders from various countries were accorded a warm reception at the Indore airport as they arrived to attend the ongoing Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention.

The event, this year, presents a platform for the government to connect with overseas Indians and enable dialogue and an exchange of ideas in the diaspora. The theme for this year's convention is 'Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal'.



Over 3,500 members of Indian diaspora from 70 countries have registered for the Pravasi Bharatiya Convention (PBD) Convention. The PBD Convention this year includes five thematic Plenary sessions, with each featuring panel discussions, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday lauded India's youth for "connecting India to the world" at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore.



Delivering the inaugural address at the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, the EAM said, "Whether it is the startup of technology, the younger generations are at the forefront of connecting India to the world. Our endeavour is to maximise our support for the diaspora. We aim to focus on the redressal of grievances through online mechanisms. I am confident that Indian youth at home and abroad will propel the growth of this country to greater heights. We strive to create a better workplace and non-discriminatory approach."



Saying that India has the largest diaspora in the world, Jaishankar added, "What's unique about us is the intensity of bonding among us in the community abroad. This is an era where we're increasingly confident about our prospects and seek to connect with the international community."

He said that the country's relationship with 34 million people of Indian origin is "what brings us here".

"This relationship was very much evident amidst the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. We recognised the tremendous response that we got from PIO. Our bond has become ever stronger as a result of all the trials. The identity of the diaspora is derived from how closely it is connected," he added. (ANI)