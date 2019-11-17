Additional Superintendent of Police, Anil Patidar talking to ANI in Indore. Photo/ANI
Additional Superintendent of Police, Anil Patidar talking to ANI in Indore. Photo/ANI

Indore: Police apprehends man who entered ground during Ind-Ban test match

ANI | Updated: Nov 17, 2019 05:43 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Police have apprehended the man who broke the security cordon and entered the ground during the India-Bangladesh Test at Holkar Stadium allegedly to meet Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, said Additional Superintendent of Police, Anil Patidar.
"The person who entered the cricket field was a big fan of Virat Kohli. He has been apprehended and there is an investigation going on. He has been identified as Suraj Bisht," Patidar told ANI here on Saturday.
"Prima facie it looks like he was just going to meet Kohli as he is a big fan but was caught by the security on the ground," Patidar added.
He was wearing a T-shirt with Kohli's name printed on it, had a tattoo of Kohli's name on his arm, and 'VK' was written on his face.
The police official added that the person used to work as a cook, and his ticket had been seized by the authorities.
In the first Test of the two-match series, India showcased a spirited performance to take a 1-0 lead in the series. This win is also India's sixth consecutive win for the team in the longest format of the game. Many former Indian cricketers including VVS Laxman, Mohammad Kaif and RP Singh had hailed the performance by the Virat Kohli led side. (ANI)

