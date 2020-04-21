Indore police punish lockdown evaders with sit-ups

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Police in Indore have found a variety of ways to publicly punish people flouting coronavirus lockdown -- making them do squats, sit-ups and push-ups in the street.

Baton-wielding police thrashed people who were on two-wheelers for not abiding quarantine rules and stepping outside without a valid reason.

On Tuesday, policeman in groups inspected multiple areas of the city and caught defaulters who were strolling on the streets.

Some of the men were made to do push ups for few minutes.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 52 lives in Indore alone. Indore is one of the worst-hit towns in Madhya Pradesh.

Indore's tally of COVID-19 positive cases has climbed to 915.

As per the Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin, 1485 people in Madhya Pradesh have tested positive for COVID-19, including 74 deaths.

A total of 18,601 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 590 deaths. 3,252 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. (ANI)

