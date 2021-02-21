Indore police seize cash over Rs 82 lakh, suspect money laundering

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police on Thursday night recovered Rs 82 lakh 42 thousand from a car in Indore district.

According to Tehzeeb Qazi, Station House Officer (SHO), Vijay Nagar Police Station, Indore, the police suspect that the seized cash is part of a money-laundering operation.



"During regular patrolling between Hotel Taj and Meghdoot garden in the city, two of our constables found a car in suspicious circumstances. On checking, Rs 82 lakh 42 thousand in cash was found inside the car,' he said.

The officer said that during interrogation the passengers of the car revealed that a businessman from Indore had sent money to somebody through RTGS in Dewas district, who was returning it in cash.

"We have a suspicion that they were trying to launder the money. We have informed the Income Tax department about the matter and investigation is underway," the SHO added. (ANI)

