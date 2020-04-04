Indore Police to deliver ration, essential commodities at doorstep

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): As many as 100 teams, each consisting of two police personnel have been constituted to deliver the ration and other essential commodities to people on their doorsteps here amid nationwide lockdown, Vivek Sharma, Inspector General of Police, Indore Zone, said.

"In the wake of lockdown in the backdrop of COVID-19 infection, we have constituted 100 teams, each consisting of two police personnel to deliver ration and other essential commodities to people on their doorsteps. We have deployed 200 police personnel on 100 bikes as guards for the same," Sharma told reporters here.

"The Indore Municipal Corporation has divided the city into 19 zones in which 35 police station falls. The administration has identified the wholesalers who will give ration to retailers. The residents are advised to list their needs in slip and give it to the delivery man (police personnel) who will then submit at retailer shops. From there we will distribute the ration to doorsteps and also take the slips from the residents while delivering the commodities," he said.

He further said that people who are buying the commodities will need to make payment to the retailers. The municipal corporation and the police have been instructed not to take payment.

Earlier today, as many as 59 people, who came here from different Jamaats in various parts of the country, have been quarantined.

Six more COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Bhopal, taking the total number of cases to 164 in Madhya Pradesh, said the state health department on Saturday. (ANI)

