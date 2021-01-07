Indore Police to demolish 'illegal' properties of accused held with 70 kg MDMA drugs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): Indore Police is locating properties of three of the five accused, who were held with 70 kg MDMA (methylenedioxy methamphetamine) drugs and will demolish those which were built illegally.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Harinarayan Mishra said that more arrests in connection with the case are likely.

"In a drug case, the police are investigating the financial trails of the accused. We are also locating illegal properties of these accused and they will be demolished. There is the possibility of more arrests in the case," he said.

"We have identified those who were helping these accused and their drug peddlers/suppliers who helped them at the local level. They are being questioned about how much drugs they had sold in Indore. It has come to notice that these drugs were meant for South Africa and other places. After 25 days of hard work, such a large amount of drugs was caught. These drugs are being consumed in parties in Mumbai and Delhi," Mishra added.



The police said that the properties of Dinesh Agarwal, his son Akshay Agarwal, living in Mahalaxmi Nagar, Indore, and Chiman Aggarwal, resident of Mandsaur, will be traced and action will be taken against them.

Two of the accused hail from Hyderabad. All five accused, arrested by the Indore Crime Branch, are currently on seven-day police remand.

The police said that Hyderabad Police also conducted searches on the pharma company of prime accused Ved Prakash Vyas.

During his visit to Indore on Wednesday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had given directions for the crackdown on drug mafias and demolishing their illegal properties.

Indore Police on Tuesday seized 70 kg MDMA drugs and arrested five accused. This is the biggest seizure of drugs in India. The price of the drugs is around Rs 70 crores in the international market. (ANI)

