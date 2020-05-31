Indore police uses hand-held metal detectors mounted over 'lathis' to check people amid COVID-19 lockdown

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): To keep a tab on incidents related to knife attacks, the Indore Police is using hand-held metal detectors (HHMD) mounted over 'lathis' (sticks) to check people amid lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.

"A few incidents related to knife attacks have come to light. Since police officials are not able to do much physical frisking, as there are chances of them being infected with the virus so they have to maintain social distance. Therefore we have mounted hand-held metal detectors over sticks so that we can check people from a distance," said Inspector-General of Police Vivek Sharma.

"This way, any person who is roaming around with knives can be caught. We have given 35 such HHMDs to different police stations. Such checking will go on so that such anti-social elements, who are roaming with weapons, can be apprehended. We have allotted the HHMD operators station-wise," he added.

As many as 87 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Indore on Friday, according to Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia. The total number of cases in the district has climbed to 3,431, including 1,775 who have been discharged after the treatment.

After three more deaths due to coronavirus, the district's death toll has reached 129. (ANI)

