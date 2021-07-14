Indore Police's website hacked amid red alert in state over bomb threat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): After the alert issued in Indore and nearby districts in view of security concerns over a bomb threat, the official website of the Indore police was hacked on Tuesday.

According to the police, a case has been registered in the matter and the objectionable messages were removed from the website.

"An unknown person had hacked the Indore police website. It was immediately blocked. Will catch the accused soon," Inspector General of Police (IGP) Indore, Harinarayanchari Mishra told ANI.



Meanwhile, an alert has been issued in Indore and nearby districts in view of security concerns over a bomb threat.

Mishra said that police personnel have been deployed in civil dress to control the situation and a bomb disposal squad has been also deployed.

"Alert issued in Indore and nearby districts in view of security concerns. Police personnel have been deployed in civil dress. Bomb disposal squad has been also deployed," the IGP said.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had announced that the state is on red alert after the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad on Sunday had busted Al-Qaeda's terror module in Lucknow and arrested two terrorists.

"We've put a red alert in the State. I've directed the Director general of police (DGP) to issue alerts in the State," Mishra had said. (ANI)

