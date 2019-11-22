Lokayukta DSP Santosh Singh Bhadoria speaking to ANI in Indore on Friday. (Photo/ANI)
Lokayukta DSP Santosh Singh Bhadoria speaking to ANI in Indore on Friday. (Photo/ANI)

Indore: Raid at panchayat secretary's house unearths assets worth 2 crore

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:06 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Lokayukta's special police establishment on Friday carried out a raid at Atyana Panchayat secretary Yogesh Dubey's residence in Indore and seized Rs 2 crore worth assets after a court issued a search warrant against him in a disproportionate income case.
"The Special Police Establishment of Lokayukta Office, Indore carrying out a search at Atyana Panchayat secretary Yogesh Dubey's residence as the court has issued a search warrant against him in a disproportionate income case," Police said.
The raids began at 5:30 am this morning and so far police have seized the assets worth Rs 2 crore.
"Dubey posses around 15 tola gold, over RS 4 lakh in cash, 2 houses, 3 and a half-bigha land in Depalpur," Lokayukta DSP Santosh Singh Bhadoria told ANI.
"Since 1997, Dubey's total income should have been Rs 20 lakh but we have found assets worth about 2 crores in just 2 hours of action," he said.
The searches are currently underway. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:23 IST

J-K achieves highest road length in country under PMGSY, 11,400...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir has achieved the highest road length in the country under the Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in this year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:15 IST

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams Congress for criticising electoral bonds

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday slammed Congress for accusing the Centre of covering up corruption through the introduction of electoral bonds scheme and said that the Congress party never favoured transparency in the electoral process

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:14 IST

Sanjay Raut, Nawab Malik comment on changing dynamics of...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): At a time when Shiv Sena is drifting away from one of its oldest alliance partner BJP and inching closer to Congress and NCP to form government in Maharashtra, Sena leader Sanjay Raut and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik on Friday commented on the changing

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:08 IST

Puducherry : Police Sub-Inspector commits 'suicide'

Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A police Sub-Inspector Vimal Kumar allegedly committed suicide here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:05 IST

ED visits Tihar jail to interrogate P Chidambaram in INX Media case

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Friday visited Tihar jail to interrogate former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in connection with INX Media money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:56 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Bus overturns in road accident; no casualties,...

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A bus overturned here in the early hours of Friday, there were no casualties but all the passengers sustained injuries.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:56 IST

Lekhi targets AAP over air pollution, quality of water in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): At a time when the air quality in the national capital remains in 'very poor' category, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday hit out at the AAP government over the issue of air pollution.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:52 IST

People of Maharashtra and Shiv Sainiks want Uddhav Thackeray as...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Brushing aside reports that he is in the race for the Chief Minister's post in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the people of Maharashtra and Shiv Sainik's want party Chief Uddhav Thackeray to become the Chief Minister of the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:52 IST

ML Khattar meets Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, discusses issues...

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the latter's residence here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:52 IST

Ashok Tanwar seeks modification of SC's order on Ravidas temple

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Former Congress leader Ashok Tanwar on Friday approached the Supreme Court seeking a modification of its earlier order which had paved the way for re-construction of Ravidas temple in Delhi's Tughlakabad area and sought the shrine to be made a "permanent structure."

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:37 IST

TMC moves adjournment motion over 'continued shutdown in Srinagar'

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over 'continued shutdown in Srinagar'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:36 IST

Govt should form a scrutinizing committee on electoral bonds:...

New Delhi (India), Nov 22 (ANI): Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, demanded here on Friday that government should constitute a committee to scrutinize "electoral bonds" and alleged that it is a conspiracy to fill the coffers of BJP for election funding.

Read More
iocl