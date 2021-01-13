Indore receives first consignment of Covishield, 32,500 doses to be used across district

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Indore received the first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield on Wednesday via an Indigo flight and as many as 32,500 doses will be used across the district.

The vaccine consignment reached Indore via Mumbai on an Indigo flight today at around 4 pm. Thirteen vaccine boxes were received amid tight security at the Divisional Vaccine Store here.

From here it will be distributed in the districts of Indore and Ujjain divisions.



"We have received 13 boxes of the vaccine today consisting of 1,52,000 doses. It is further being sent to eight districts of the Indore division and seven districts of Ujjain. Doses are being sent to different districts according to the requirement there," said Ashok Dagaria (Joint Director Health, Indore).

"About 32,500 doses will be kept for the Indore district," he added.

COVID Nodal Officer, Indore Dr. Amit Malakar said that five hospitals have been designated for vaccination drive across Indore.

These include government hospitals--MY Hospital, District Hospital and ESIC Hospital while private hospitals include Sri Aurobindo Hospital and Index Hospital.

Those who are to be vaccinated first are officers and employees of the District Health Department. (ANI)

