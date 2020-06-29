Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Indore on Sunday registered 49 new coronavirus cases, according to the District Health Department.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 4,664, including 3,435 discharged cases and 226 fatalities.
With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The death toll rose to 16,095 in the country. (ANI)
Indore records 49 new COVID-19 cases
ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2020 04:03 IST
