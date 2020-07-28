Indore records 73 fresh COVID-19 cases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): As many as 73 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Indore on Monday, taking the district tally to 7,058.

According to the official data, two deaths were reported in a day, pushing the toll to 306.

With a spike of 49,931 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID count crossed the 14 lakh-mark on Monday while the recovery rate stood at 63.92 per cent.

According to Union Health Ministry, total COVID-19 cases stand at 14,35,453, including 4,85,114 active cases and 9,17,568 cured/discharged/migrated cases.

With 708 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 32,771. (ANI)

