Indore registers 32 new COVID-19 cases, district tally at 4,575

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): Indore on Friday reported 32 new coronavirus cases, according to the District Health Department.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 4,575, including 3,397 discharged cases and 218 fatalities.

With the highest single-day spike of 17,296 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,90,401 on Friday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The total number of cases include 1,89,463 active cases, 2,85,637 cured/discharged/migrated and 15,301 deaths. (ANI)