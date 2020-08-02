Indore reports 107 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 7,555

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): With 107 new COVID-19 positive cases reported on Saturday, Indore has recorded 7,555 COVID-19 cases so far.

According to the official data, three deaths have been reported here, taking the total deaths to 315.

Total 1,671 samples were tested in Indore on Saturday while 71 patients were discharged in the district.

India reported 57,117 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the country's coronavirus case count to 16,95,988. (ANI)

