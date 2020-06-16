Indore reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 4,090

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): A total of 21 new COVID-19 cases and four fatalities were reported in Indore on Tuesday. The cumulative count for coronavirus infected individuals has reached 4,090, confirmed a district Health official on Tuesday.

The official also said, "178 have succumbed to the disease in the city so far."

A total of 2,982 patients in the city have recovered and been discharged from hospitals till now.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh has reported 10,935 COVID-19 cases, out of which 2,567 cases are active, 7.903 have been cured/discharged/migrated while 465 have succumbed to the disease. (ANI)