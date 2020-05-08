Indore reports 28 new COVID-19 cases, total count mounts to 1,727

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): As many as 28 more people test positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

"With 28 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in Indore has spiked to 1,727," said Dr Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical Heal Officer.

He further said that three more people have succumbed to the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of deaths here due to coronavirus to 86.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 52,952, including 15,267 recovered/migrated and 1,783 deaths. (ANI)

