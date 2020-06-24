Indore reports 34 new COVID-19 cases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): As many as 34 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Indore on Tuesday, as per the data provided by the District Health Department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 4,461, including 3,290 discharged cases and 207 fatalities.

India's coronavirus count stood at 4,40,215 on Tuesday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of cases include 1,78,014 active cases, 2,48,190 cured/discharged/migrated and 14,011 deaths. (ANI)

