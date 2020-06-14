Indore reports 34 new COVID-19 positive cases, tally reaches 4,063

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): With 34 new COVID-19 positive cases, the total number of cases reached 4,063 in Indore while four persons succumbed to the disease on Saturday according to Office of Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore.

The death toll here stands at 170 so far.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993, including 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,45,779 active cases. (ANI)

