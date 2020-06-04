Indore reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Indore reported 36 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Wednesday, said district health department.

With the new positive cases reported, the total positive cases in the district climbed to 3,633.

While the death toll in the district reached 145 after four people succumbed to the infection.

India registered its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 8,909 more cases reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases reported in the country to 2,07,615.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,01,497.

The total death toll rose to 5,815 with 217 more deaths caused by the virus infection in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

