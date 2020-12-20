Indore reports 395 new COVID-19 cases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): As many as 395 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Indore on Saturday.

The overall cases in the district have now reached 51,563, while the cumulative toll climbed to 837, according to Chief Medical and Health Officer Poornima Gadaria.



So far 46,579 have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

Meanwhile, with 25,153 new infections in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 1-crore mark, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total numbers of recovered and active cases in the country are 95,50,712 and 3,08,751 respectively. Meanwhile, the country's death toll stands at 1,45,136. (ANI)

