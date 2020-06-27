Indore reports 40 new COVID-19 cases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): As many as 40 new coronavirus cases were reported in Indore on Saturday, as per the data provided by the District Health Department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 4,615, including 3,415 discharged cases and 222 fatalities.

India's coronavirus count crossed the five lakh mark and stood at 5,08,953 on Saturday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The total number of cases include 1,97,387 active cases, 2,95,881 cured/discharged/migrated and 15,685 deaths. (ANI)

