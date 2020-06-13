Indore reports 57 new COVID-19 positive cases, tally crosses 4,000 mark

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): With 57 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Indore on Friday, the total number of cases reached 4,029 according to Office of Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore.

Two persons succumbed to the disease on Friday taking the toll to 166.

Meanwhile, India has reported 2,97,535 coronavirus cases including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 were cured/discharged/migrated.(ANI)

