Indore reports 59 more COVID-19 cases, district tally reaches 2774

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): Fifty-nine more people were tested positive for Coronavirus here on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 2774, according to Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore district.

The death toll in the district stands at 107.

As per the information available on the website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 2 AM on Thursday, the number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh stood at 5465 with 2630 cured/migrated/discharged and 258 deaths.

India's COVID-19 tally reached 1,06,750 on Wednesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 140 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 3,303. Out of the total cases, 61,149 are actives cases and 42,298 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

