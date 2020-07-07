Indore reports 78 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): As many as 78 new coronavirus cases and three deaths were reported in Indore, according to Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the district has reached 4,954 and the cumulative toll climbed to 249.

3,838 people have been discharged from hospitals in Indore after the treatment for the disease. (ANI)

