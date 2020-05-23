Indore reports 83 more COVID-19 cases, district tally 2,933

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): Eighty-three more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 2933, according to the officials.

As per Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore district, the death toll stands at 111.

As per the latest data available on the website of Union Health Ministry, 5981 cases of coronavirus have been reported from the Madhya Pradesh with 2843 cured/migrated/discharged and 270 deaths.

India on Friday saw the biggest rise in COVID-19 cases at 6,088 with the total number of cases rising to 1,18,447 and nearly 41 per cent recovery rate. (ANI)

