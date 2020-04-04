Indore reports total 115 COVID-19 positive cases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): A total of 115 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Indore uptill now.

"MGM Medical College Indore, had released a list of 16 COVID-19 patients whose reports were sent by AIIMS Bhopal on Friday, and out of these, six names were repeated," informed the Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadiya.

"Now, 16 new cases were reported from MGM Hospital Indore today morning, but if we remove these six names which got repeated in Friday's medical bulletin, the total number of cases in Indore now stands at 115," he added.

Meanwhile, two COVID-19 patients passed away in Indore, taking the total number of deaths in the district to seven. One of the patients was 80-year-old woman and another was a 42-year-old man.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh now stands at 158, including 11 deaths so far. (ANI)

