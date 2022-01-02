Indore resident lodges complaint against 'illegal use of motorcycle no plate' in movie sequence by Vicky Kaushal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): An Indore resident has lodged a police complaint against the alleged use of the number plate of a motorcycle illegally in a movie sequence by Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal saying that it is of his vehicle.

In the movie, actor Vicky Kaushal is seen riding the motorcycle with Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan seated behind him.





Speaking to ANI, Jai Singh Yadav, Indore resident and complainant said, "The vehicle number used in the movie sequence is mine. I don't know if the film unit is aware of it but this is illegal. They can't use my number plate without permission. I have given a memorandum at the station. Action should be taken in the matter."



Responding to the complaint, Rajendra Soni, Sub-inspector in Indore's Banganga area said, "We received a complaint. We will see whether the number plate was used illegally. Action will be taken as per provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. If the film unit is in Indore, we will try probing them." (ANI)

