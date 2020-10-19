Indore sees dip in fresh COVID-19 cases, rural areas less affected by infection

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): The spread of coronavirus is on the decline in Indore, which noticed a dip in the number of new positive cases on a daily basis.

As per Indore's Corona Nodal Officer, Dr Amit Malakar, there is a stark difference in the number of cases found from the rural and urban regions of the district, with over 90 per cent cases arising from the latter.

"The condition in rural areas is still better, while 93.34 per cent of urban population is affected the figure is just around 6.6 percent in rural areas. A big reason for this is business is taking place at a large scale in urban areas and there is also a lot of intermixing. But in the rural areas, the intermixing is low, therefore, the people are less likely to get affected here," Malakar told ANI here.



The official further said that the healthy diet, and proximity to nature helps in boosting the immunity of the people in rural areas.

He also expressed satisfaction at the dip in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported from Indore.

Meanwhile, traders and locals expressed the hope that the pandemic phase will soon be over. Traders also stated that they were following COVID-19 guidelines.

As of October 18, 181 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Indore in the past 24 hours, taking the count to 31,804 in the district. 659 deaths have been reported due to the disease so far. (ANI)

