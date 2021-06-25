Indore sets record for highest number of COVID-19 vaccinations in MP, administers over 1.6 lakh doses on June 23

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): Indore broke the record and administered more than 1,60,000 people on Wednesday under "Vaccination Maha Abhiyan", which is the highest number of vaccinations in a single day for any other district in Madhya Pradesh.

According to Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), BS Setya, more than 1,60,000 people were vaccinated. Including this, more than 22 lakh people have been vaccinated so far.

Speaking to the media, Setya said, "Even today Indore broke the record and administered more than 1,60,000 people, which is the highest number of vaccinations in a single day for any other district in Madhya Pradesh.

"With this, more than 22 lakh people have been vaccinated so far. Out of which, the first dose has been administered to more than 19,16,000 people, while the second dose has been administered to more than 2,84,000 thousand people. About 28,07,000 people have to be vaccinated in the entire district," he added.

Over two lakh people received COVID-19 vaccine shot in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Monday, setting a record for the highest number of vaccinations in a single day for any district in the country.

CMHO also informed that due to the lack of vaccines, only 35,000 people will be vaccinated today.

In which about 20 thousand doses will be given in four blocks of rural areas, while 15 thousand doses will be given for municipal limits areas.

As the new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from Monday, a day after achieving a historic milestone of 88.09 lakh COVID-19 vaccinations, a significant dip was recorded in the inoculation numbers as only 54.24 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, according to an updated data of the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

A total of 29.46 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the 'Nationwide Vaccination Drive' so far. (ANI)

