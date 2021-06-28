Indore starts six COVID-19 vaccination centres for women

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): With an aim to vaccinate more women against COVID-19, the Indore Health Department started six "Nari Tikakaran Kendra" in minority-dominated areas in the district from Saturday.

These vaccination-centre">women vaccination centres are receiving good response from recipients as women who were reluctant and not going to the vaccination centres till now have took started taking the jab.

86-year-old Basheeran B, who reached the women's vaccination centre at Daulatganj Government School, said, "Family members and children were suggesting me not to get the vaccine, but I did not agree and took my first dose here today."



Another beneficiary Shahnaz B said that her family was scared of the vaccine so he did not take it earlier. Now seeing others taking the vaccine, she also made her mind to receive her first dose.

"I would like to tell those who are scared of the COVID vaccine that just like injections are given for fever or other diseases, this vaccine is administered in the same way," Shahnaz told ANI.

Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore Dr BS Setya said that the district made a record for administering the maximum number of COVID-19 vaccine doses but the participation of women is very fewer.

"Therefore, the district administration decided that a special camp should be set up for women so that they could come to the vaccination centres without any hesitation. Many of the women do not visit general vaccination centres due to shame or the purdah system. That is why today vaccination-centre">women vaccination centres were set up at six places. These centres will continue in future as well," said Dr Setya.

Dr Setya further informed that mobile vaccination vans will also be started for the rural areas. (ANI)

