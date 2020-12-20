Indore STF arrests four with fake US currency, were trying to sell it for Rs 5 lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): Indore STF on Saturday arrested four people for allegedly trying to sell a fake United States currency note for Rs 5 lakh in Indore, a police official said on Saturday.



As per Manish Khatri, Superintendent of Police, STF, the accused named Tarun Parmar, Mohammad Gufran, Naeem Dehalvi, and Sheru Khan were trying to sell the fake note with face value of one million USD for Rs 5 lakh.

"Indore STF received information that a gang was trying to sell a fake currency note of 1 million USD by duping people for Rs 5 lakh. The STF team masquerading as buyers caught them red-handed and seized the fake currency note," he said.

He added that the four accused were produced in court and have been sent to four days of police custody. (ANI)

