Indore Sub-Inspector recalls how she saved infant found in garbage

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Anila Parashar, the lady sub-inspector who breastfed a baby girl rescued from a pile of garbage last year, narrated the incident on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Parashar said, "I was posted as sub-inspector at police station Kishenganj. On August 2, 2018, I got a call from dial 100 that an infant was found inside a dustbin. When I reached there, I picked her up. She was a two-day-old baby. Her throat was red due to crying as she was hungry."

"I took her to a hospital but the infant was crying a lot. Then I started breastfeeding the infant," she said. "Later doctor arrived and told me that it was necessary to feed her otherwise the infant would have died."

Parashar will be conferred with the Iconic Personality Award. She will receive the award on August 18 in New Delhi's Lajpat Bhavan auditorium.

She is the only policewoman from the entire state who has been selected for this award. (ANI)

