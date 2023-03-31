Indore temple stepwell collapse: Death toll rises to 18; search for missing persons on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): The death toll in the Indore temple stepwell collapse incident has increased to 18, Indore Commissioner of Police Makrand Deoskar said late on Thursday night, as the search operation to trace persons reported missing after the tragic incident was on.

"The death toll has risen to 18. An army team has arrived from Mhow and is carrying out the search and rescue operation along with NDRF and SDRF," Deoskar told reporters.

According to officials, a team of 70 army personnel along with NDRF and SDRF are engaged in the operation.

They are engaged in de-watering the stepwell and continue their search for people reported missing after the incident.

"The process of de-watering is being carried out. Chief Minister is monitoring the situation continuously. We have also spoken regarding the movement of the Army. A small team has been moved to the location. NDRF is working too," Indore Collector Dr Ilayaraja T said while speaking to the media.



Speaking to ANI, Margaret Roy Gorinath, Operations Head of a private hospital in Indore said, "21 injured were brought here and out of which 3 were brought dead. 6 have been shifted to ICU. The injured are having limb injuries, and fractures. 3 children have also been brought here. All patients are being monitored."





At least 14 devotees were killed after the roof of a stepwell collapsed during a 'hawan' organized at Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Patel Nagar area of Madhya Pradesh's Indore on the occasion of Ram Navami.

According to eyewitnesses, more than 30 devotees fell into the stepwell after the accident that took place at around 12 pm on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced Rs 5 lakh exgratia to the kin of the deceased while Rs 50,000 to the injured.



"An ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh will be given to next of kin of deceased while Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured," Chouhan told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take stock of the situation.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers are with all those affected and their families." (ANI)

