Indore temple tragedy: CM Chouhan meets victims in hospital, orders magisterial inquiry

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday met the people who got injured in the Indore temple stepwell collapse incident. As many as 35 people died in the incident while the search operation is still on.



CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his cabinet ministers also inspected the rescue operation at the site of the incident. He said that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident and action will be taken against those found responsible.

"FIR was registered, and the magisterial inquiry was ordered into the incident. Action will be taken against found responsible. The current priority is the rescue operation. The injured will be treated free of cost. PM has also announced the ex-gratia amount to the victims. We have ordered an inspection of such step-wells and borewells across the state," said SS Chouhan.

"Total of 35 people died, one missing and 14 people have been rescued. Two people returned home safely after getting treatment. The search operation to trace persons reported missing is underway," Indore Collector said.

"The 18 hours long rescue operation started at around 12:30 on Thursday, and is still ongoing," Collector Ilayaraja T added.

According to officials, a team of 75 army personnel and NDRF and SDRF are engaged in the operation.

"Three people died of electrocution during a Ram Navami celebration in Kota district yesterday 7 people were brought here, out of which 3 were brought dead. 3 were seriously injured and have been referred to MBS hospital. One is admitted here and is undergoing treatment", said Dr Parvez Khan, Sultanpur CHC, Kota.

At least 14 devotees were killed after the roof of a stepwell collapsed during a 'hawan' organized at Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Patel Nagar area of Madhya Pradesh's Indore on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced Rs 5 lakh exgratia to the kin of the deceased while Rs 50,000 to the injured.

"An ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh will be given to next of kin of deceased while Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured," Chouhan told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take stock of the situation and an ex-gratia from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for Indore mishap victims.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers are with all those affected and their families."

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the unfortunate tragedy in Indore today. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," tweeted PMO India. (ANI)