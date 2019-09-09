Indore: Toll plaza employee thrashed by two people

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): A toll plaza employee was thrashed by two people following an argument over toll charges here on September 7.

The incident took place at Mahakaleshwar toll plaza. In the CCTV footage, a person can be seen repeatedly thrashing the toll plaza employee inside the cabin.

The accused have been identified as Narendra Singh Pawar and Shekhar Singh Pawar.

"A booth operator was beaten up by two people at Mahakaleshwar Toll in Indore, one man's name is Narendra Singh Pawar and another is Shekhar Singh Pawar. Search is on for accused. A case has been registered," said Nidhi Mittal, Sub-Inspector.

Further investigation is underway (ANI)

