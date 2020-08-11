Indore transporters go on three-day strike

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 10 (ANI): The Indore Transport Association on Monday began a three-day strike across the state on Monday.

The association said that if its demands were not met, they would launch nationwide protests in a month's time.

Speaking to ANI, Chatarsingh Bhati, president, Devasnagar Transport Association, said, "We have started the strike from today, which will go on till August 12. If our demands are not met, then after a month we will start strike at the all-India level. Diesel price is increasing, which should be reduced. Apart from this the truck drivers should also be provided with insurance, for their safety at the time of COVID-19."

"The government should also not take the quarterly three months tax as we could not ply our trucks in the recent past due to the lockdown, just the way it was done in Gujarat and Maharashtra," he added.

Alleging corruption at RTO check-posts, he added, "Earlier they used to charge Rs 20-400. Now, they charge Rs 1500-Rs 3,000 illegally. We don't know whether money is going to the government or not."

Seconding his statement, Manoj Singh Bhati, Devasnagar Transport Association joint secretary, said, "We are protesting against an increase in diesel prices and illegal recovery of money at check posts. We will think of our next step if our demands are not met." (ANI)

