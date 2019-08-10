Indore: Two persons arrested under NSA for selling adulterated milk products

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Two persons including the owner of a private food supplying company were arrested on directions of Indore administration under the National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly selling adulterated milk products here.

The probe has been ordered against the arrested persons named Siddharth Jain and Shubham on the instructions of collector Lokesh Jatav. The duo has been sent to Bhopal for further investigation.

Additional Collector, Ajay Dev Sharma said, "Siddharth Jain, owner of online food supply Siddharth Enterprises, was raided by the Food Department a few days ago. Adulterated cheese, yoghurt, ghee and other milk products were found."

This came after in July, the state government had launched a campaign against milk adulteration and manufacturing of products using adulterated milk. (ANI)

