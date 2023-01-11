Indore will be country's next big IT destination, says Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that Indore will replace other cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad to become the next big IT destination in the country.

"We have established cleanliness and a better working environment as a brand here. Easy procedures for industry & investment, helpful & encouraging behaviour and better connectivity along with adequate infrastructure makes the state suitable for investment in all sectors," he said.

CM Chouhan made the remark while having a one-to-one discussion with industrialists and investors before the inauguration of Seventh edition of investors-summit">Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Indore on Wednesday.

Puneet Dalmia of Dalmia Bharat Group, Nadir Godrej of Godrej Industries, Pranav Adani of Adani Agro Oil & Gas, Noel Tata of Tata International, Sanjeev Puri of ITC Group, Rekha Menon of Accenture and Nikhil R Meswani of Reliance Industries met CM Chouhan at the Brilliant Convention Centre, Indore.

During the discussion with Chouhan, Puneet Dalmia of Dalmia Bharat Group made a proposal to set-up a cement plant in the state and to encourage tree plantation on the waste land of the state to develop a healthy carbon cycle.



Nadir Godrej of Godrej Industries expressed his desire to invest in the real estate sector in view of increasing urbanisation in the state. Along with this, he talked about the plan to set-up an agro-chemical industry. He said that his group was expanding the unit at Malanpur, Bhind district. The group would increase activities in the health sector under CSR.

On the other hand, Pranav Adani of Adani Agro Oil and Gas has said that his group has plans to invest Rs 60,000 crore in the fields of minerals, energy, agriculture, renewable energy and coal in the state. On the discussion about CM Chouhan prioritising local youths in employment, Adani said, "It is our duty. The group will conduct skill upgradation activities in the state to train the youths according to their requirements. The group also plans to set-up a hospital in the state."

Similary, Noel Tata said that his group would expand its activities in the state. The group would also increase the number of its retail outlet units in the state.

Sanjeev Puri of ITC Group said, "Madhya Pradesh is more active than other states in the field of inviting investment. An example of development has been presented in Indore. 300 FPOs are being operated by ITC in the state. The target is to expand these and set-up 1000 FPOs, an investment of Rs 1500 crore will be made in this. ITC Group is going to set-up a packaging and food processing unit in the state. The packaging unit will start by the end of this year. The group is promoting the cultivation of aromatic plants. A unit based on its processing will also be established in the state. ITC Mart is also being expanded to provide guidance to farmers regarding harvesting, selling etc."

Businesswoman Rekha Menon appreciated the IT policy of Madhya Pradesh and said, "This policy is very useful and friendly for the IT industry. Indore has a suitable working environment. Therefore, Indore is continuously emerging as the centre of IT professionals. Accenture has started operations in Indore only 6 months back, where 1400 people are working. The group will expand its activities in the state."

Nikhil R Meswani of Reliance Industries said, "Reliance Group will make 5G facility available in the entire state till the tehsil level by the end of this year. 175 petrol pumps are being operated by the group in the state, this number will also be doubled. Reliance Group is keen to make big investments in the solar energy sector. For this, a necessary survey and study is going on in the Chambal region. The group is also willing to invest in setting-up complete textile processing units in the state."(ANI)

