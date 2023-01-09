Indoreans have opened doors of their homes and hearts for NRIs, says MP CM Chouhan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed the Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) at Brilliant Convention Center in Indore on Monday.

Chouhan said, "It is raining nectar in Madhya Pradesh in the period of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The residents of Indore have opened the doors of their homes as well as the doors of their hearts for you (NRI). There is a great atmosphere of enthusiasm. Yesterday, the NRIs from 66 countries planted saplings at Global Garden in the city."



"Today, the whole country is standing behind the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When PM Modi gave the mantra of clean India, Indore hit a six in cleanliness. When he gave the mantra of self-reliant India, the state made a roadmap for self-reliant Madhya Pradesh. PM Modi gave the mantra to make India a five trillion dollar economy, so we also made a roadmap to make Madhya Pradesh a 550 billion dollar economy," Chouhan added.

"100 years ago, one Narendra (Swami Vivekanand) had said that the end of doomsday night is near, blind cannot see, deaf cannot hear but I can see that India is heading towards the position of Vishwaguru. One Narendra had said, and today it is being realised under the leadership of another Narendra (PM Modi)," he said.

CM Chouhan further said, "PM Modi is tying the whole world in a thread of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. It is my wish that India should lead the world in many respects under his leadership." (ANI)

